I had a telephone conversation twice in the last hour with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

November 27, 2020, 09:15 Pashinyan: I had telephone conversation with Russian President twice in last hour

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The topics for discussion included issues relating to the settlements of the Lachin corridor, missing persons, search operations, exchange of the dead bodies, prisoners of war, the deployment and delimitation of peacekeepers, as well as the unblocking of transport communication in the region.

Such discussions are taking place on a regular basis, sometimes several times a day. We do not always spread information on these discussions given their working nature and frequency”, the PM said on Facebook.