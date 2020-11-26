US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he had granted a "full pardon" to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, NBC News reported.

November 26, 2020, 12:46 Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The move had long been expected after Trump said in March he was "strongly considering" pardoning Flynn, who initially cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election before contending that he had been railroaded by prosecutors who were unfairly targeting Trump. The White House seized on that narrative as proof that Trump was the victim of a "hoax" investigation.