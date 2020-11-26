Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he had granted a "full pardon" to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, NBC News reported.
The City Council of the Italian town of Schio will request the Italian parliament to recognize Artsakh.
The foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday received a delegation led by Peter Hundt, a senior...
he agreements reached as a result of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and...
Issues of the establishment of a Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center in Nagorno-Karabakh were among...
President of Russia Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and...
Overall, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming stable, and Russian peacekeepers are ensuring...
Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister...
On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the Presidential Office stated.
Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...
On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...
World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.24/$1 in...
The global Aurora Humanitarian Initiative continues to provide direct assistance to the people of Artsakh affected by the war who are now in Artsakh and Armenia, the IdeA Foundation told Armenpress.
The Seismological Network of the Seismic Protection Regional Service says it detected a magnitude 2,4...
His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, welcomes the adoption of...
Public transport and road traffic, as well as power and water supply is restored in Stepanakert City,...
The units of the Russian peacekeeping forces continue controlling the implementation of ceasefire in...
The representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian soldiers and...
United Nations specialists are ready to work jointly with Russia to assess the volume of humanitarian...
The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh continues search operations of bodies of killed servicemen in the Martuni and Martakert regions, as well as in the Mataghis-Talish directions, the agency’s spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.
Russian servicemen of the engineering units continue demining operations in the territory of Nagorno...
The anti-mine units of the Russian Defense Ministry have left for Artsakh, the Ministry reports.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan confered title of hero upon head of Martuni region.
The extended format meeting of the delegations of Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday morning visited the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and he...
Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu has arrived in Yerevan as part of an interagency delegation,...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...
