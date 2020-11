His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, welcomes the adoption of the resolution by the Senate of France on the necessity to recognize the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), His Holiness Garegin II said on social media.

November 26, 2020, 10:58 Catholicos of All Armenians welcomes French Senate’s adoption of resolution to recognize Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This was an important and necessary humanitarian step on the road to the international recognition of the right of our people of Artsakh to a free and independent life.

We extend our patriarchal blessing to the friendly country, the benevolent people, and the factions of the Senate of France," the Catholicos of All Armenians added.