The Seismological Network of the Seismic Protection Regional Service says it detected a magnitude 2,4 earthquake at the Georgia-Armenia border zone, 16km south-west from the town of Dmanisi at 04:45 local time November 26.

November 26, 2020, 11:50 Quake hits Georgia-Armenia border zone

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The tremors measured at MSK 3 at the epicenter.

But there are no reports on this seismic activity being felt by the local residents.