Public transport and road traffic, as well as power and water supply is restored in Stepanakert City, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

November 26, 2020, 10:27 Stepanakert City public transport restored

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The peaceful life is being restored in the capital of Artsakh with the support of the Inter-Departmental Center of Humanitarian Response.