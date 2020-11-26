British Spectator: Erdogan's muscular adventurism includes Nagorno-Karabakh

The UAE is acting on Saudi, Omani, Egyptian, Greek and French interests to take on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is increasingly turning Turkey into a "neo-Ottoman" threat, journalist Jake Wallis Simons wrote in British Spectator.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The UAE is trying to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies in balancing Turkish control in the north of the country, whereas Western powers are lazily watching the Arab response to Ankara in the region.

In 2016, Turkey, along with Syrian rebel groups, launched three armed attacks on Syria, targeting Kurdish forces, which Ankara considers a threat.

According to Simmons, Erdogan's muscular adventurism includes Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and the Mediterranean, and changes the Turkish liberal consensus in favor of authoritarianism.

In Libya, Turkey supports the internationally recognized Government of National Accord against the Libyan National Army and the sending of thousands of Syrian militants to support the government in Tripoli.

Recently, Turkey assisted Azerbaijan in the conflict against Armenia by providing drones. Ankara is also accused of sending Syrian mercenaries, but Ankara denies this.

Against the background of Turkey's adventurism, Ankara's "romance" with Qatar is developing, which is strengthened by the support of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to the journalist, the Western powers are turning a blind eye to the problem caused by Erdogan. The author calls for countering the ridicule by the Turkish leader.