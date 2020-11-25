Trump administration drafts sanctions against Russian Ministry of Defense

The United States might impose sanctions on the Ministry of Defense of Russia, several defense and civilian industry companies, one of the joint ventures linked to Vladimir Putin’s administration, as well as the Criminal Expertise Center of the General Department of Internal Affairs in Nizhegorod region, RIA Novosti reported, citing news.am.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is stated in the draft of the list of sanctions being drafted by the administration of incumbent US President Donald Trump.

The new measures are linked to the restrictions that may be set against 89 Chinese companies and almost three dozens of Russian organizations working with soldiers.

Yesterday the US Department of State announced sanctions against three Russian organizations (Aviation Storage Parts, Elekon OJSC and Nilco Group) in accordance with the law on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. These sanctions prohibit an US government organization to deal with these companies, as well as deprives them of the right to issue a license to them to transfer goods that are under their export control.