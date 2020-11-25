Artsakhpress

Erdogan gets ready for a rocky four Years of Biden - Bloomberg

With American sanctions hanging over Turkey, the change at the White House doesn’t bode well for the leadership in Ankara, Bloomberg reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the world begins to position for Joe Biden’s move into the White House, few leaders are moving as quickly as Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the next four years looking set to be more difficult to navigate than the last.

Turkey’s president and his advisers know the former US vice president well, but that isn’t necessarily a plus with American sanctions against Turkey ready to deploy and held back to date only by Donald Trump.

By the time Biden left office in 2017, he had overseen a collapse in relations from close partnership to mutual distrust. In an interview with the New York Times published in January, he called Erdogan an “autocrat” and said the US should back opponents to oust him at the ballot box. “He has to pay a price.”

That price could be significant. As well as the threat of sanctions, potentially heavy penalties hang over a Turkish state bank. There are also unresolved differences over the status of Kurdish fighters in Syria, Turkey’s maritime claims in the Mediterranean and other areas.

Concern over what could come next may help to explain the Turkish leader’s decision to congratulate Biden and accept his victory in contrast to other strongmen who have benefited from Trump’s tenure, such as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro or Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of last weekend’s virtual Group of 20 video summit, Erdogan spoke in a phone call with Saudi host King Salman. Both countries have angered Washington’s foreign policy establishment, but enjoyed protection from Trump.

In a speech on Saturday, Erdogan pushed back against the idea that Turkey’s recent befriending of Russia was “an alternative to our long-established ties with America.” And on Sunday, he called for closer cooperation with Europe, with which he’s been sparring for months.

Erdogan was able to do as he liked for four years because he had a friend in the White House, said a foreign policy aide to a Democratic Party senator. That will change with an administration that will take a more “responsible” approach to the Turkish president, the person said.

The last few years have seen Erdogan adopt a much more assertive foreign policy that racked up successes in Syria, Libya and most recently Azerbaijan, often at the expense of stronger powers. He even tried taking on financial markets, pressuring Turkey’s central bank to keep interest rates low and pumping credit into the economy long before Covid-19 struck.

The next American leadership is taking shape. Biden intends to nominate Antony Blinken, his national security adviser when he was vice president under Barack Obama, as secretary of state. Yet just how differently a Biden administration would in reality treat Turkey is unknown.

A spokesperson for the transition team declined to comment on plans for Turkey, saying Biden believed in the principle that U.S. foreign policy should be run by one president at a time.
Erdogan appears to be preparing for the worst. Turkey’s parliament approved legislation on Thursday to repatriate Turkish energy and mining companies established abroad. A Turkish Energy Ministry official said the move aimed to guard against the impact of potential sanctions.

On November 7, the day Biden’s election victory was called, Erdogan fired his central bank chief and switched to less risky monetary and fiscal policies. The timing may have been coincidence, given that a correction was overdue to avoid a looming financial crisis. Still, it will also help make the economy more resistant to shocks.

The bank’s new governor raised interest rates sharply, stabilizing the lira. On Tuesday, Turkey took another step toward more orthodox economic management by abolishing a rule that forced lenders to extend credit and buy government debt.

Indeed, shocks could now come rapidly. Erdogan’s 2019 decision to take delivery of the S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems from Russia is subject to sanctions mandated by Congress.

Trump “doesn’t want to sanction Turkey and that’s perfectly clear,” said former National Security Adviser John Bolton. “He buys the Erdogan argument that Obama prevented Turkey from buying Patriots and he had no choice but to buy the S-400, which is a crock.”

Biden, vice president at the time of the Patriot talks, is unlikely to adopt that line. An amendment wending its way through Congress would in any case force the president to choose a minimum of five sanctions to impose on Turkey from a menu of 12. Options range from the symbolic to the crippling exclusion of sanctioned entities from all financial transactions under US jurisdiction.

Then there’s a court case against Turkey’s state-owned Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS. The bank was indicted last year for alleged fraud and money laundering in the course of helping Iran evade US sanctions to the tune of $20 billion. In June, Trump forced the resignation of the lead prosecutor in the case. Halkbank denies the charges and the case goes to trial in March, two months after Biden’s inauguration.

EU leaders, meanwhile, will again in December discuss calls from Greece and Cyprus—strongly backed by France—to sanction Turkey over its energy exploration in waters they claim in the Eastern Mediterranean.


     

Schio City Council to ask Italy’s parliament to recognize Artsakh

The City Council of the Italian town of Schio will request the Italian parliament to recognize Artsakh.

Artsakh foreign minister hosts ICRC mission members

The foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday received a delegation led by Peter Hundt, a senior...

Pentagon: Ceasefire agreement is holding in Karabakh

he agreements reached as a result of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and...

Putin, Erdogan discuss establishment of ceasefire control center in Karabakh

Issues of the establishment of a Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center in Nagorno-Karabakh were among...

Putin discusses results of visits of Russian delegation to Yerevan, Baku with Pashinyan and Aliyev

President of Russia Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and...

Putin assesses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Overall, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming stable, and Russian peacekeepers are ensuring...

Russian, Iranian FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister...

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.24/$1 in...

Russian peacekeepers ensured return of over 11 thousand NK residents to their settlements

The units of the Russian peacekeeping forces continue controlling the implementation of ceasefire in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh. The situation is monitored 24 hours by the Russian peacekeepers at 23 observation points: 12 in the zone of responsibility 'South', 11 in the zone of responsibility 'North', the Russian Defense Ministry said.

ICRC representatives visit Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

The representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian soldiers and...

UN ready to work with Russia to ensure humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

United Nations specialists are ready to work jointly with Russia to assess the volume of humanitarian...

Holy Etchmiadzin establishes office for religious, cultural heritage of Artsakh

Under the direction of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, an office for the religious and cultural...

Red Cross to increase its presence in Artsakh 4 times

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, has announced the...

Armenian government creates commission on missing soldiers

An interdepartmental commission on missing persons in the Artsakh war will be set up at the Armenian...

ECHR applies urgent measures in case of Armenian POWs in Azeri custody

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled to apply an urgent measure in the case of human rights protection...

Russian servicemen continue demining activities in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian servicemen of the engineering units continue demining operations in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh which are under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian military sends sappers to Nagorno Karabakh

The anti-mine units of the Russian Defense Ministry have left for Artsakh, the Ministry reports.

Artsakh President confers title of hero upon head of Martuni region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan confered title of hero upon head of Martuni region.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

The extended format meeting of the delegations of Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan...

Armenian PM introduces new defense minister to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday morning visited the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and he...

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrives in Yerevan

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu has arrived in Yerevan as part of an interagency delegation,...

Armenia MOD spokesperson submits resignation

Shushan Stepanyan has submitted her resignation from the position of spokesperson for the Ministry of...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

The current Azerbaijani offensive is perceived by Armenians as a new existential threat.Catalan political scientist

Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan targets Shushi at noon, Persian Mosque damaged

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

Erdogan gets ready for a rocky four Years of Biden - Bloomberg

FSB nabs several IS militants plotting terror attacks in Moscow Region

Large Turkish military convoy enters northwestern Syria from Hatay

Israeli PM holds secret talks with Saudi crown prince

