Schio City Council to ask Italy’s parliament to recognize Artsakh

The City Council of the Italian town of Schio will request the Italian parliament to recognize Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Schio mayor, City Council and the leaders of the City Council factions have decided to sign a letter to be sent to the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies and the chairman of the Council of Ministers, calling for the recognition of the Artsakh Republic,” as Panorama.am reports, the Armenian Embassy in Italy informed.

“Thank you, Schio, for expressing solidarity with the Armenian people and for defending universal values!” it added.