FSB nabs several IS militants plotting terror attacks in Moscow Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained several militants of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), who plotted terror attacks in the Moscow Region, TASS reported on Wednesday.

November 25, 2020

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to a video posted by the FSB Public Relations Center, five people were held and one of them pleaded guilty. "Do you acknowledge your guilt?" an FSB officer asked him. "Yes," the detained man said.

The suspects were apprehended in residential buildings during an operation carried out jointly with security forces. One of them admitted that a package he was carrying contained a bomb.

Earlier, the FSB reported that it had thwarted the activity of an inter-regional cell of the Islamic State terror group. Its participants plotted the acts of sabotage and terrorism in the Moscow Region.

A member of the group, a citizen of a Central Asian republic, was caught in the Vladimir Region, to the east of Moscow.

During the search, officers seized an improvised explosive device stuffed with striking elements, as well as other items and documents. According to the FSB, the cell was also created in order to recruit new members and sponsor terrorism. An investigation is underway now.