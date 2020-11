The foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday received a delegation led by Peter Hundt, a senior representative of the the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to discuss the humanitarian relief efforts to handle the post-war crisis.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting focused on the task of retrieval of the bodies of Armenian servicemen fallen, the determining of the fate of the missing, as well as the release of POWs and hostages as a result of the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh, Artsakh MFA informed.

In this context, Mayilian underscored the need for the implementation of the respective work as soon as possible.