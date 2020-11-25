Pentagon: Ceasefire agreement is holding in Karabakh

he agreements reached as a result of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] are currently holding, and the American side welcomes such a development. The statement came from Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, at a press briefing on Tuesday, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Well fortunately, I will say that there is a peace agreement in place right now in between Azerbaijan and Armenia that appears to be holding at the current point," Hoffman said.