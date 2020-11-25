Putin, Erdogan discuss establishment of ceasefire control center in Karabakh

Issues of the establishment of a Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center in Nagorno-Karabakh were among the topics discussed by Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over the phone, TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the Kremlin press service.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The leaders exchanged views concerning the work on the establishment of a center for control the ceasefire and hostilities in the conflict zone," it said, adding that the conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.

Besides, issues of the implementation of the agreements committed to paper in the November 9 joint statement of the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents and the Armenian prime minister on Nagorno-Karabakh were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish presidents, the Kremlin press service said.

"Both sides stressed the importance of all-round implementation of agreements geared to ensure stability and normalize life in the region," the Kremlin said.