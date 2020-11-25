Artsakhpress

Society

Russian peacekeepers ensured return of over 11 thousand NK residents to their settlements

The units of the Russian peacekeeping forces continue controlling the implementation of ceasefire in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh. The situation is monitored 24 hours by the Russian peacekeepers at 23 observation points: 12 in the zone of responsibility 'South', 11 in the zone of responsibility 'North', the Russian Defense Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Since November, 14 Russian peacekeepers have ensured the security of the return of more than 11 thousand residents of Nagorno Karabakh to their former places of residence.

The Russian peacekeepers provide the local authorities with fullest cooperation to restore peaceful life.

The engineering units of the peacekeeping forces help to restore road traffic, electricity, water and heating supply of social facilities and houses.

Russian peacekeeping patrols escort the motor vehicles that deliver food and basic necessities to isolated towns.


     

Politics

Schio City Council to ask Italy’s parliament to recognize Artsakh

The City Council of the Italian town of Schio will request the Italian parliament to recognize Artsakh.

Artsakh foreign minister hosts ICRC mission members

The foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday received a delegation led by Peter Hundt, a senior...

Pentagon: Ceasefire agreement is holding in Karabakh

he agreements reached as a result of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and...

Putin, Erdogan discuss establishment of ceasefire control center in Karabakh

Issues of the establishment of a Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center in Nagorno-Karabakh were among...

Putin discusses results of visits of Russian delegation to Yerevan, Baku with Pashinyan and Aliyev

President of Russia Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and...

Putin assesses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Overall, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming stable, and Russian peacekeepers are ensuring...

Russian, Iranian FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister...

Economy

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.24/$1 in...

ICRC representatives visit Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

The representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian soldiers and...

UN ready to work with Russia to ensure humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

United Nations specialists are ready to work jointly with Russia to assess the volume of humanitarian...

Holy Etchmiadzin establishes office for religious, cultural heritage of Artsakh

Under the direction of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, an office for the religious and cultural...

Red Cross to increase its presence in Artsakh 4 times

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, has announced the...

Armenian government creates commission on missing soldiers

An interdepartmental commission on missing persons in the Artsakh war will be set up at the Armenian...

ECHR applies urgent measures in case of Armenian POWs in Azeri custody

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled to apply an urgent measure in the case of human rights protection...

Military

Russian servicemen continue demining activities in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian servicemen of the engineering units continue demining operations in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh which are under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian military sends sappers to Nagorno Karabakh

The anti-mine units of the Russian Defense Ministry have left for Artsakh, the Ministry reports.

Artsakh President confers title of hero upon head of Martuni region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan confered title of hero upon head of Martuni region.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

The extended format meeting of the delegations of Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan...

Armenian PM introduces new defense minister to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday morning visited the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and he...

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrives in Yerevan

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu has arrived in Yerevan as part of an interagency delegation,...

Armenia MOD spokesperson submits resignation

Shushan Stepanyan has submitted her resignation from the position of spokesperson for the Ministry of...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

The current Azerbaijani offensive is perceived by Armenians as a new existential threat.Catalan political scientist

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan targets Shushi at noon, Persian Mosque damaged

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Erdogan gets ready for a rocky four Years of Biden - Bloomberg

FSB nabs several IS militants plotting terror attacks in Moscow Region

Large Turkish military convoy enters northwestern Syria from Hatay

Israeli PM holds secret talks with Saudi crown prince

