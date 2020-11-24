Putin assesses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Overall, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming stable, and Russian peacekeepers are ensuring the security of peaceful civilians. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reported, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Russian peacekeeping contingent, which was sent in accordance with the statement on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh adopted by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, is controlling the ceasefire, escorting the returning refugees and making sure the humanitarian cargo is received. Overall, the situation has become stable,” Putin said while granting certificates to ambassadors during a ceremony.