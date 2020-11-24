Artsakhpress

UN ready to work with Russia to ensure humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

United Nations specialists are ready to work jointly with Russia to assess the volume of humanitarian assistance needed in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), United Nations Secretary General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In response to a request from the Russian Federation and pending further details on the role and operating modalities of the Russian Inter-agency Humanitarian Response Centre, the Secretary-General has confirmed that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and relevant UN entities are ready to cooperate and to discuss possible interaction and collaboration on the ground, including for the purpose of undertaking an initial independent inter-agency assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas, as soon as conditions permit, in order to obtain a comprehensive picture of the humanitarian needs on the ground," he told journalists.

He also said that the secretary general had had telephone talks with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to stress the organization’s readiness to offer humanitarian assistance to the countries.

"We hope that the cessation of hostilities will enable humanitarian actors to have the necessary access to all people in need in all areas affected by the conflict, including people displaced by the conflict, particularly in and around Nagorno-Karabakh," he added.


     

Politics

Russian, Iranian FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

Spanish MPs at Congress of Deputies adopt motion on Nagorno Karabakh

The Congress of Deputies of Spain adopted lawmaker Jon Iñarritu’s motion which on behalf of the lower...

Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan

Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara’s wish to set up an independent military observation post...

Armenia Ambassador, Iran deputy FM exchange views on settlement of Karabakh conflict

On November 22, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian met with Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, the...

President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Askeran

President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan chaired an extended working consultation with the community...

First plane carrying humanitarian aid announced by France President arrives in Yerevan

The first plane delivering humanitarian aid from France, as promised by President Emmanuel Macron, has...

Armenia President to head for Jordan on working visit

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will pay a short working visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan...

Economy

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.24/$1 in...

Society

United Nations specialists are ready to work jointly with Russia to assess the volume of humanitarian assistance needed in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), United Nations Secretary General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday, TASS reported.

Holy Etchmiadzin establishes office for religious, cultural heritage of Artsakh

Under the direction of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, an office for the religious and cultural...

Red Cross to increase its presence in Artsakh 4 times

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, has announced the...

Armenian government creates commission on missing soldiers

An interdepartmental commission on missing persons in the Artsakh war will be set up at the Armenian...

ECHR applies urgent measures in case of Armenian POWs in Azeri custody

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled to apply an urgent measure in the case of human rights protection...

More than 1400 people returned to Artsakh on November 22

More than 1400 people returned to Artsakh from Armenia on November 22. The repatriating refugees were...

Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Martouni

On 21 November, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Martouni.

Military

Russian servicemen continue demining activities in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian servicemen of the engineering units continue demining operations in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh which are under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian military sends sappers to Nagorno Karabakh

The anti-mine units of the Russian Defense Ministry have left for Artsakh, the Ministry reports.

Artsakh President confers title of hero upon head of Martuni region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan confered title of hero upon head of Martuni region.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

The extended format meeting of the delegations of Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan...

Armenian PM introduces new defense minister to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday morning visited the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and he...

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrives in Yerevan

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu has arrived in Yerevan as part of an interagency delegation,...

Armenia MOD spokesperson submits resignation

Shushan Stepanyan has submitted her resignation from the position of spokesperson for the Ministry of...

UN ready to work with Russia to ensure humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh
Red Cross to increase its presence in Artsakh 4 times
Russian servicemen continue demining activities in Nagorno Karabakh
Holy Etchmiadzin establishes office for religious, cultural heritage of Artsakh
Spanish MPs at Congress of Deputies adopt motion on Nagorno Karabakh
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

The current Azerbaijani offensive is perceived by Armenians as a new existential threat.Catalan political scientist

Photos

Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
Videos

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan targets Shushi at noon, Persian Mosque damaged

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Israeli PM holds secret talks with Saudi crown prince

Iran’s Zarif to visit Russia, Azerbaijan next week

Quake hits Georgia

Iran’s ‘hand of friendship is still extended to Saudi Arabia’

