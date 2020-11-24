Russian servicemen continue demining activities in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian servicemen of the engineering units continue demining operations in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh which are under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Russian engineering units carry out demining operations in the areas located between the positions of the peacekeepers, as well as in the roads of common use. They also conduct these operations near the settlements and social infrastructure.

The ammunition and explosive devices found are being transferred to a military range where they are being eliminated by blasting. The ammunition, which cannot be transferred to a military range, is eliminated on the spot, at the same time ensuring the security.