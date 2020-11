Under the direction of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, an office for the religious and cultural heritage of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been established at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: And Father Garegin Hambardzumyan, a congregation member of the Mother See, has been appointed as the person in charge of this office.