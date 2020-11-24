Spanish MPs at Congress of Deputies adopt motion on Nagorno Karabakh

The Congress of Deputies of Spain adopted lawmaker Jon Iñarritu’s motion which on behalf of the lower house of parliament extends condolences to the families of the civilian and military victims of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The motion reaffirms Spain’s deep friendly relations with the Armenian people, highlights the protection of Armenian cultural and spiritual centers in territories which have come under Azeri control, the increase of EU humanitarian aid volumes for the people of Nagorno Karabakh if necessary, as well as the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their place of residence.