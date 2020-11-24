Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan

Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara’s wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, Reuters reports, citing a Turkish source, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ceasefire agreement, which locked in Azerbaijan’s territorial gains from the fighting, involves the deployment of some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian and Turkish officials have still to agree on the parameters of the monitoring mechanism, but Turkey, a staunch ally of Azerbaijan, also wants its own independent observation post to boost its influence in a region it sees as key to its own security.

“The biggest difference of opinion right now is the observation post Turkey will establish on Azerbaijan’s lands,” the Turkish source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Russia thinks it is unnecessary for Turkey to establish an observation post in the region independent of the joint centre. However, this is necessary for Turkey.”

The source said talks would continue in Moscow and that Turkey expected eventually to reach a compromise with Russia.