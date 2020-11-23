Armenian government creates commission on missing soldiers

An interdepartmental commission on missing persons in the Artsakh war will be set up at the Armenian government, PM Pashinyan’s aide Nairi Sargsyan said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Sargsyan said that the Prime Minister has chaired a special consultation regarding the troops who are missing in action. “The Prime Minister decided that the Deputy Prime Minister will head an interdepartmental commission, which will very quickly deal with this issue and all families will receive answers,” Sargsyan told the families of the missing troops who had gathered outside the defense ministry.

The Prime Minister will also personally meet with families of the missing soldiers.