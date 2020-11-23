ECHR applies urgent measures in case of Armenian POWs in Azeri custody

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled to apply an urgent measure in the case of human rights protection of Armenian servicemen who are held as prisoners of war by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The persons in captivity are Samvel Asatryan, Arsen Karapetyan, Norik Arakelyan, Gegham Elibekyan, Vahe Abrahamyan, Hovsep Sahakyan, Samvel Kastakcyan, Samvel Knyazyan, Edik Tonoyan, Valery Hayrapetyan, Harutyun Gevorgyan, Arman Harutyunyan, Mikayel Martirosyan, Lyudwig Mkrtchyan, Petros Ghazaryan, Sargis Soghomonyan and Khachik Hakobyan,” lawyer Artak Zeynalyan said in a statement.

On behalf of the family members of the Armenian POWs, applications were submitted to the European Court with the demand to apply an urgent measure to protect the right to life and the right to freedom from inhumane treatment,” the lawyer said.

The European Court has requested documented information from the government of Azerbaijan on the fact of their capture, whereabouts, detention conditions and medical issues. The court has set 27 November as a deadline for the required information, Zeynalyan said.

“The court ruled that the Azerbaijani government had failed to provide substantiated and credible information within the timeframes set by the court,” he added.