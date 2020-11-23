President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Askeran

President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan chaired an extended working consultation with the community leaders and responsible officials of the Askeran region, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state reflected on the aftermath of the recent war that was unleashed against Artsakh by Azerbaijan on September 27, emphasizing that the normal course of life shall be restored in Artsakh as soon as possible. In this context, Haroutyunyan stressed that the Ministry of Urban Development will take urgent measures to repair the apartments that were damaged by the shelling.

The President of Artsakh instructed to have a responsible person in the operative center of the Artsakh government in Armenia who will deal with the social issues of the Artsakh residents who were left without shelters and have temporarily settled in Armenia.