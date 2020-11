More than 1400 people returned to Artsakh from Armenia on November 22. The repatriating refugees were escorted by the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The convoy of 34 buses departed Yerevan en route Stepanakert City.