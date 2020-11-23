The first plane delivering humanitarian aid from France, as promised by President Emmanuel Macron, has landed in Yerevan, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said on Facebook.

November 23, 2020, 10:51 First plane carrying humanitarian aid announced by France President arrives in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The first plane delivering humanitarian aid as announced by the President of France has landed in Yerevan. The plane chartered by the Crisis Center of the French Foreign Ministry has carried medical equipment and medicine to build the capacities of the healthcare system in Armenia, as well as first necessity items for those who were displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and are currently in Armenia.

The next plane will arrive on November 27.”