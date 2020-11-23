Russian military sends sappers to Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian military transport planes have transported—from Chkalovsky Airport—specialists, equipment and weapons, as well as trained dogs from the Russian MOD International Mine Action Center to carry out tasks at the peacekeeping zone in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Around 100 sappers, 13 units of military and special equipment, armored vehicles and systems for demining have been transferred to Armenian airfields thus far.

Sappers will carry out tasks of engineering reconnaissance, mine clearance of terrain, roads and objects. In addition, they will provide preparation and maintenance of transport and evacuation routes, water treatment and other engineering tasks. Service dogs will detect and search for explosives.