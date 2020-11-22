Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan confered title of hero upon head of Martuni region.

November 22, 2020, 13:08 Artsakh President confers title of hero upon head of Martuni region

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear compatriots,

I have decided to confer the highest title of “Hero of Artsakh” upon head of administration of the Martuni region of Artsakh Ararat Melkumyan for the exceptional services that he has provided to Artsakh for ensuring defense and security of the homeland and for his courage.

Melkumyan showed that he is an exemplary soldier during the first Artsakh war and throughout his professional service. During the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016, he was highly appreciated for his self-dedicated service and was granted the First Degree Order of the Combat Cross, but what the colonel of the reserve force did during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27 were not only endeavors, but also a lesson for the future generations to never surrender. Artsakh has time to straighten our backs,” Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.