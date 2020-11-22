President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today had a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

November 22, 2020, 11:46 Artsakh President and Armenia PM meet in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Dear compatriots,

Within the framework of my working visit to Yerevan met today with Republic of Armenia Premier Nikol Pashinyan.