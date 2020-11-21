On 21 November, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Martouni.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Dear compatriots,

Visited today the town of Martouni. Accompanied by responsible officials of the region and Minister of Urban Development, first I got acquainted with destructions caused by the war in the regional center and gave instructions on the ground for immediate start of the restoration and repair activities.