Artsakh Ombudsman sends letter to UNICEF Executive Director on International Children’s Day

On November 20, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan sent a letter to the Executive Director of UNICEF, Henrietta H. Fore.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter reads:

“Dear Ms. Fore,

November 20th is an important date for the civilized world as it is the date when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child (1959) and the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989). These two documents are based on the important mission of humanity to unconditionally protect the rights of children in any situation, guaranteeing the necessary conditions for their development.

Unfortunately, today, when the whole world celebrates International Children's Day, the children of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are deprived of their rights, including the inherent right of children to life, right to health, their right to be with family and community, right to the development of personality and to be nurtured and protected, right to education and other basic rights. They are deprived of their rights because of the aggression launched by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) that lasted from September 27 to November 9.

During the aggression, Azerbaijan deliberately and indiscriminately attacked the civilian objects, residential buildings, and infrastructure in approximately 170 communities of Artsakh (around 70 %). At least 50 killed and 163 wounded civilians, including a child killed and 9 children wounded were registered.

The children of Artsakh were displaced together with their families, escaping the threat to their life and health, and sheltering in safer places in Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia.

Schools, kindergartens, and hospitals were also deliberately and indiscriminately targeted. According to preliminary data, 71 schools and 14 kindergartens were damaged as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh, excluding the schools and kindergartens that are in the communities currently under Azerbaijani control. 23978 schoolchildren and 4036 pre-school children are deprived of the right to education.

As a result of the Azerbaijani occupation of many Artsakh communities and handover of other communities, already thousands of children have become homeless, continuously being deprived of a number of rights and their happy childhood. Much more children have lost their fathers and relatives; have witnessed shellings, getting heavy traumas, and other development-hindering effects.

As the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh, I have prepared an ad hoc report documenting and analyzing the rights of Artsakh children that have been grossly violated by Azerbaijan.

Prioritizing the protection of children's rights in any circumstances, and expecting Your strong commitment to being the ombudsman for children around the world, I am sharing with You the Report and ask You to properly register the gross violations of the rights of Artsakh children and take practical steps to eliminate the consequences and restore the violated rights.”


     

Politics

Armenia Ambassador, Iran deputy FM exchange views on settlement of Karabakh conflict

On November 22, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian met with Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.

President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Askeran

President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan chaired an extended working consultation with the community...

First plane carrying humanitarian aid announced by France President arrives in Yerevan

The first plane delivering humanitarian aid from France, as promised by President Emmanuel Macron, has...

Armenia President to head for Jordan on working visit

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will pay a short working visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan...

Bloodshed stopped in NK conflict zone thanks to efforts of Russian leadership. Artsakh President

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has stated that it was possible to stop the bloodshed in the...

Artsakh President and Armenia PM meet in Yerevan

President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today had a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan...

Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Yerevan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Yerevan.

Economy

A large-scale program for the development of horticulture will be launched in Akna district: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices continue to fall

Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...

President Harutyunyan received General Manager of “Karabakh Telecom” Company Karekin Odabashyan

On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

New programs are to be realized for the development of beekeeping. President Harutyunyan visited a honey production company “Honey House Artsakh”

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.24/$1 in...

Society

Armenian government creates commission on missing soldiers

An interdepartmental commission on missing persons in the Artsakh war will be set up at the Armenian government, PM Pashinyan’s aide Nairi Sargsyan said.

ECHR applies urgent measures in case of Armenian POWs in Azeri custody

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled to apply an urgent measure in the case of human rights protection...

More than 1400 people returned to Artsakh on November 22

More than 1400 people returned to Artsakh from Armenia on November 22. The repatriating refugees were...

Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Martouni

On 21 November, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Martouni.

Armenia, Artsakh Ombudsmen complete 4th report on Azerbaijani atrocities against Armenian captives

Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh Arman Tatoyan and Artak Beglaryan have finished the 4th closed report...

Artsakh Ombudsman sends letter to UNICEF Executive Director on International Children's Day

On November 20, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman...

Artsakh Republic President received senior representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross Pascal Hundt

On 20 November, Artsakh Republic President received senior representative of the International Committee...

Military

Russian military sends sappers to Nagorno Karabakh

The anti-mine units of the Russian Defense Ministry have left for Artsakh, the Ministry reports.

Artsakh President confers title of hero upon head of Martuni region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan confered title of hero upon head of Martuni region.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

The extended format meeting of the delegations of Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan...

Armenian PM introduces new defense minister to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday morning visited the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and he...

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrives in Yerevan

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu has arrived in Yerevan as part of an interagency delegation,...

Armenia MOD spokesperson submits resignation

Shushan Stepanyan has submitted her resignation from the position of spokesperson for the Ministry of...

Pashinyan appoints his chief advisor as new Defense Minister

By the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, Davit Tonoyan has been relieved of the post of Minister...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

The current Azerbaijani offensive is perceived by Armenians as a new existential threat.Catalan political scientist

Photos

Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
Artsakh rescue forces pulled out from under the rubble the bodies of the died citizens
The precise calculation of mine thrower
The precise calculation of mine thrower
Defenders of the Homeland
Defenders of the Homeland
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
ESSS of the RA searches and neutralizes on spot weapons not exploded after the rocket attack.
Videos

Culture

Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

Artsakh FM sends letter to UNESCO Director-General

Metropolitan Museum of Art appeals for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan targets Shushi at noon, Persian Mosque damaged

Sport

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Mkhitaryan joins Roma from Arsenal on permanent deal

Garo Paylan challenges Turkish minister over the damaged Armenian cemetery in Ankara

Mkhitaryan donates national team T-shirts to Armenian servicemen wounded in Tavush

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Israeli PM holds secret talks with Saudi crown prince

Iran’s Zarif to visit Russia, Azerbaijan next week

Quake hits Georgia

Iran’s ‘hand of friendship is still extended to Saudi Arabia’

