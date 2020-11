Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu has arrived in Yerevan as part of an interagency delegation, TASS.ru reports.

November 21, 2020, 10:36 Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrives in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Also Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Ministers Aleksey Overchuk and Alexander Novak due to arrive later.

The delegation members are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan later today.