Armenian PM introduces new defense minister to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday morning visited the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and he introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defense, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, to the top-ranking officers of the Armed Forces.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan thanked outgoing defense minister Davit Tonoyan for his work and wished Harutyunyan success in his future activities as the new defense minister.

"We need to seriously analyze what happened, find out where we went wrong, why we went wrong, and what we need to do to draw conclusions from those mistakes. And, in general, it is obvious that we are facing the need for reforms in the army and the Armed Forces. And it is another question what logic these reforms should be implemented with, what timeframe they should be implemented with, what issues they should address.

It is very important that without damaging the healthy and competitive traditions, the logic in our army and Armed Forces, we be able to build a new logic, a new tactic, a new strategy that will bring success to our army, our Armed Forces because the guarantor of the security of our country is the Armed Forces, it is the army," said the Prime Minister.

In his remarks former defense minister Davit Tonoyan stated: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear Mr. Minister, I already had an opportunity to express my opinion, my approaches in my public speech. I once again want to thank the staff with whom we passed these difficult days. We have problems which require urgent solution”. Tonoyan expressed readiness to continue transferring his experience to the new defense minister to overcome all problems at this difficult stage.

New defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan in his turn thanked the Prime Minister for the trust and stated that respective steps should be taken in the current military-political situation. “The situation is connected with Turkey’s activities in the region, the Russian peacekeeping mission and the situation created after the war which we have. I am convinced that together with the officers’ staff we will keep the positive we had in the Army and will prepare, assess the results, objective and subjective reasons in a short period of time and will prepare a new package of reforms which we will report to you”.

At the end of the meeting PM Nikol Pashinyan once again wished success to everyone.