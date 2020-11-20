Sergey Lavrov, Sergey Shoygu to visit Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu will visit Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The visit will take place on Saturday, news.am reports.

The exact agenda of the visit is not mentioned, but it is known that a meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planned.

The delegation includes Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Energy Minister Alexander Novak, too.

The delegation will stay in Armenia for several hours.