Shushan Stepanyan has submitted her resignation from the position of spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Armenia MOD spokesperson submits resignation
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Shushan Stepanyan informed on Facebook.
Shushan Stepanyan has submitted her resignation from the position of spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Shushan Stepanyan informed on Facebook.
On November 22, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian met with Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.
President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan chaired an extended working consultation with the community...
The first plane delivering humanitarian aid from France, as promised by President Emmanuel Macron, has...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will pay a short working visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has stated that it was possible to stop the bloodshed in the...
President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today had a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Yerevan.
On September 13 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Akna district of Askeran, the Presidential Office stated.
Oil futures fell again on Wednesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, as a rebound in COVID-19...
On 4 September Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received KT General Manager Karekin Odabashyan,...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunan visited "Honey House Artsakh" honey production factory in...
World oil prices are going up on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.24/$1 in...
An interdepartmental commission on missing persons in the Artsakh war will be set up at the Armenian government, PM Pashinyan’s aide Nairi Sargsyan said.
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled to apply an urgent measure in the case of human rights protection...
More than 1400 people returned to Artsakh from Armenia on November 22. The repatriating refugees were...
On 21 November, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Martouni.
Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh Arman Tatoyan and Artak Beglaryan have finished the 4th closed report...
On November 20, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman...
On 20 November, Artsakh Republic President received senior representative of the International Committee...
The anti-mine units of the Russian Defense Ministry have left for Artsakh, the Ministry reports.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan confered title of hero upon head of Martuni region.
The extended format meeting of the delegations of Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday morning visited the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and he...
Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu has arrived in Yerevan as part of an interagency delegation,...
Shushan Stepanyan has submitted her resignation from the position of spokesperson for the Ministry of...
By the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, Davit Tonoyan has been relieved of the post of Minister...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Miriam Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress thinks it should be possible to reach a peaceful agreement...
month
week
day