By the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, Davit Tonoyan has been relieved of the post of Minister of Defense of Armenia.

November 20, 2020, 15:33 Pashinyan appoints his chief advisor as new Defense Minister

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: And by another presidential decree—and based on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's proposal, Vagharshak Harutyunyan has been appointed Minister of Defense.