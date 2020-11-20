Iran’s Zarif to visit Russia, Azerbaijan next week

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to travel to Russia and Azerbaijan next week, Press TV reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted on Thursday that the top diplomat was to visit Moscow and Baku on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Zarif’s pending talks with officials from the countries, including his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, are slated to revolve around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, other regional issues and bilateral matters, the spokesman added.