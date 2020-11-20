Macron: France ready to provide full support for protection of cultural and religious heritage in Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that France will work to protect the cultural heritage in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “France is ready to provide its expertise and full support for the protection of cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh and its surroundings through UNESCO and the Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas,” he said in a tweet, Panorama.am reports.

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacotte also took part in a video conference hosted by President Macron on Thursday and presented the immediate threats to the cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh and its environs.