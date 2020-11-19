Russia notes attempts to skew details of Nagorno-Karabakh agreement - Zakharova

Russia has noticed attempts to distort or omit the details related to the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh agreement signed by Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing, Panorama.am reports, citing TASS.
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have noticed attempts to omit or distort information related to the implementation of the trilateral agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh regulation," she said.
She also noted that the reserved reaction to the agreement by Western countries is surprising. "We witness a reserved reaction, to say the least, to this statement, which led to the implementation of concrete provisions stipulated in it," the spokeswoman said. "Why so? A month or a month-and-a-half ago, everyone wanted a ceasefire, everyone was waiting for it. And now the ceasefire has been established and is being maintained. We do not see a full-fledged reaction that the West is capable of: as we know, when they choose to react on a broad front, you can learn about and hear it anywhere."