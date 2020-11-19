Paris mayor to appeal to French Foreign Ministry to recognize Artsakh

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo is going to appeal to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking it to undertake procedures to recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: It comes after the Council of Paris City corresponding a resolution on Wednesday, citing numerous factors justifying the urgency of the measure (including the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and the humanitarian situation in the country after the 44 days of unprovoked war).

"The Council of Paris voted in support of measures to provide assistance to the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians severely affected after weeks of conflict, expressing a desire to recognize the Artsakh Republic," Hidalgo tweeted.

The Senate is to debate the draft resolution on Wednesday (Nov. 25), said Bruno Retailleau, the president of the Republican Group in France's upper parliament house.



Earlier, on November 6, the Corsican Assembly adopted a resolution, calling upon all the UN and EU member states to recognize the independence of Artsakh.