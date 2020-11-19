Russia MFA spokesperson: Parties exchanged bodies of 385 casualties in Karabakh

Since November 13, the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides have exchanged 385 bodies of those killed during the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict. This was stated by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, during the press briefing on Thursday, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Since November 14 to this day, more than 3,000 people—3,054 people—have returned to Nagorno Karabakh," Zakharova added.