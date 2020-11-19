The European Commission has announced an additional €3 million in humanitarian support to ensure critical assistance to the civilians most affected by the conflict in and around Nagorno Karabakh. This funding comes on top of €900,000 allocated since early October when the hostilities started, the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a news release.

November 19, 2020, 13:37 EU allocates additional €3 million in emergency aid for civilians affected by NK conflict

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: "The EU continues to stand by all the civilian population affected by the conflict. We are sending additional humanitarian assistance. I welcome the cessation of hostilities, which should prevent further human suffering. Nevertheless, I am extremely concerned about the humanitarian situation of the vulnerable people who are displaced and will have to face harsh winter conditions coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

This emergency support will help EU humanitarian partners to deliver basic assistance including food, and winter items, health support, medical equipment, and other essentials to those affected by the fighting.