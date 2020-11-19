Russian peacekeepers ensure safe movement of civilian transportation through the Lachin corridor, the Defense ministry of Russia said.

November 19, 2020, 11:21 Russian peacekeepers ensure safe movement of civilian transport through Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The servicemen of the peacekeeping contingent check in the posts the presence of weapons, explosives in all passing vehicles. The police control the road passing through Lachin corridor to Stepanakert.

The opening of the road allowed to ensure the movement of local people by their own cars, as well as the transportation of food and other goods.