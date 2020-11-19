Armenian defense minister meets with families of missing servicemen

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Wednesday met with the families of the servicemen who took part in the Artsakh war and are still missing.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The minister told the soldiers’ relatives that the search efforts continue at the sites of hostilities, adding representatives of the armed forces together with the relevant structures are carrying out data collection activities, the Defense Ministry reported.

Tonoyan also told them that representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are actively involved in the search operations and are supported by the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations. The minister said the works have been completed in some areas and the search groups continue to carry out their mission in new places.

As for the vacation of servicemen who continue their service in Artsakh, the minister said that process will be implemented in December when the issues relating to the defense of the borders of Artsakh will be totally clarified.