Former Member of Parliament, former President of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union Manvel Grigoryan has passed away.

November 19, 2020, 10:01 Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan dead at 64

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Manvel Grigoryan was charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, misappropriation of property, tax evasion, waste of state funds, and organizing the stealing of property through extortion.

He was numerously hospitalized amid deteriorating health during the protracted trial.