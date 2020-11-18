Armenia MOD Military Oversight Service head submits resignation letter

Head of the Military Oversight Service at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Movses Hakobyan has submitted a resignation letter. He confirmed the news during a conversation with Hraparak.am, adding that he will explain the reasons for his resignation during his upcoming press conference, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Movses Hakobyan was appointed Chief Military Inspector upon the decision of Nikol Pashinyan after the revolution in Armenia (May 24, 2019). Until then, he was the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Before that, he had been head of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for many years.