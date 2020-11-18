Azerbaijan to take control of 7 villages in Martakert claiming its geographically Aghdam

In accordance to the terms of the Karabakh armistice, 7 settlements in the Martakert province are also being handed over to Azerbaijan, the Artsakh authorities said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Nor Maragha, Nor Aygestan, Nor Seysulan, Nor Karmiravan, Nor Haykajur, Hovtashen and Nor Jraberd settlements of the Martakert Province are being passed under the control of Azerbaijan, in pursuance of the terms of the trilateral agreement on ending the Karabakh war achieved between the Armenian Prime Minister and the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. The statement notes that the Aghdam region is to be returned to Azerbaijan until November 20, 2020. The abovementioned settlements, as well as Akna (Aghdam) settlement, according to the Azerbaijani side, are located in the Aghdam region,” the Artsakh Information center said.

The authorities are now moving the property of more than 2000 residents from these villages and working to ensure accommodation.