he Aurora Humanitarian Initiative urgently begins to assist and implement humanitarian programs designed to help children and adults affected by the war in Artsakh, IDeA Foundation informs.

November 18, 2020, 16:08 Aurora begins implementing humanitarian programs for people of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The first assistance programs will be announced today, November 18, 2020.

In addition, Aurora is ready to accept applications aimed at helping affected children, displaced families, and the wounded, both in Artsakh and in Armenia.

At the initial stage, applications can be sent to info@auroraprize.com. The criteria and details of the projects will continue to be clarified further and will be provided in an additional announcement.