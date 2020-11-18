Armenian President awards Medals to crewmembers of Mi-24 Russian helicopter shot down by Azerbaijan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding three crewmembers of a Mi-24 Russian helicopter which was shot down by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the airspace of Armenia, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Major Yuri Ishchuk (posthumously), Senior Lieutenant Roman Fedina (posthumously) and wounded Senior Lieutenant Vladislav Gryazin have been awarded with the Medals of Combat Service for the courage and dedication while conducting service duties.

On November 9, A Russian military helicopter, which was accompanying a convoy of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, Armenia, was shot down in Armenia’s airspace. Two Russian servicemen were killed and another was injured. The helicopter was shot down more than 100 km away from the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone. Azerbaijan claimed responsibility for the incident, saying it had "mistakenly" shot down the helicopter, apologized, and expressed readiness to pay compensation to Russia.