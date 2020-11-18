Artsakhpress

Funds from "We Are Our Borders" fundraising directed for issues of displaced people from Artsakh

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has issued a statement over the fundraising campaign "We Are Our Borders".

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement is presented below:

“The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's "We Are Our Borders" fundraising campaign was initiated within hours of the start of the war on September 27. Calls to action were made by the President of the Republic of Armenia and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund, Armen Sarkissian, members of the Board of Trustees including the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Catholicos of All Armenians and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia. The campaign quickly became a global initiative involving hundreds of thousands of our compatriots both in the Diaspora and Armenia. The role of the many organizations involved in the fundraising efforts has been invaluable, in the Diaspora these included various political parties, non-governmental organizations as well as the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s local affiliates in various countries around the world. Our sincere gratitude must go to our Global Armenian Family for their unity, commitment, contribution and trust.

Since day one, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund along with its international network, has worked closely with the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Representation in the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia and other entities to supply continued large scale humanitarian aid to Artsakh. Namely large scale diesel generators, ambulances, medical supplies and equipment, first aid kids, basic household necessities, electric and wood heaters, portable gas stoves, portable charging stations, beds and a significant amount of other humanitarian assistance. As well as over 100 tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Armenia thanks to the Fund’s international network of partner organizations.

As a result of the critical situation since September 27th the need to consolidate the resources available to the Republic of Armenia to allow a rapid response to the every changing urgent needs became necessary. These needs included the restoration of the damage caused by the hostilities to allow smoother supply lines, centralized implementation of urgently needed purchases including those for the healthcare systems, a significant and growing list of social issues related to the displaced population of Artsakh as well as the growing pandemic. In order to ensure the implementation and organization of these activities as quickly as possible, consolidation of both financial and human resources was essential.

In this context, the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund voted to provide a portion of the funds received through the "We Are Our Borders" fundraising initiative as direct assistance to the State Budget of the Republic of Armenia in order to combine the implementation of similar expenditures (social support, healthcare support, infrastructure, etc.). The decision of the Board of Trustees, on the basis of which the assistance was provided, includes all relevant and substantiating documentation and agreements.

These funds were directed to resolving the most urgent issues of tens of thousands of displaced compatriots from Artsakh as well as financing programs in the healthcare and other essential sectors.
As per the charter of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, the Executive Committee of the Fund will prepare a detailed report on its activities and expenses to be reviewed by the Oversight Committee and submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval. The Fund's detailed financial statements will be published following an audit carried out by an independent international auditor.

Staying true to the Fund’s mission to use funds sparingly, efficiently and purposefully, the available funds will be used for the most urgent needs of the families displaced from Artsakh, those killed or wounded as well as those returning to their homes in Artsakh (utility payments, restoration activities, partial compensation of damaged or lost houses, subsidies etc.). Detailed projects are already being developed in cooperation with partners.

The Fund, a charitable, none political organization with the mission to support social, economic, scientific, educational, cultural and healthcare initiative, continues to work for the people and benefit of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora. The current needs are huge, the work ahead colossal and our unity and global mobilization is now more important than ever. It is through your generosity that we can continue to help those most in need. Thank you each and every one of the hundreds of thousands of donors from around the world who have stood with us and continue to support the Homeland and the people of Artsakh”.


     

