Moscow believes that the ongoing protests in Armenia won’t lead to destabilization in Nagorno Karabakh and won’t jeopardize the implementation of the provisions of the statement signed between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, RIA Novosti reported.

November 18, 2020, 14:16 Russian Deputy FM comments on developments in Armenia following armistice

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We think that the developments taking place in Armenia won’t lead to destabilization of the situation which would threaten the signed statement,” Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko told reporters.